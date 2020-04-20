Denver Broncos may trade up for WR Jerry Jeudy in NFL Draft, report says

The Denver Broncos might move up the board to snag the player seen as the 2020 NFL Draft’s best wide receiver.

As the Colorado Springs Gazette reported, the Broncos have been targeting former Alabama wideout Jerry Jeudy.

If the Broncos were to make the move, Jeudy would be paired with Courtland Sutton and immediately form one of the best young wide-receiver duos in the entire NFL. It would give second-year quarterback Drew Lock a huge boost on offense.

The Fox News Mock Draft 2.0 currently has Jeudy looked in as the No. 12 pick to the Las Vegas Raiders.

At 6-foot-1, 193 pounds, Jeudy is the best wide receiver prospect in this year’s NFL Draft.

As a sophomore at Alabama, Jeudy won the Biletnikoff Award, awarded to the nation’s top wide receiver.

Jeudy, who pulled in 68 receptions for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns, also was a consensus first-team All-American.