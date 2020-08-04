Denver Broncos install 'misting booth' to disinfect players amid coronavirus pandemic

The Denver Broncos are taking the proper precautions at their facility to help battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The team installed a “misting booth,” which sprays a disinfectant on players to and from the practice field. On Monday, the Broncos posted a video of their players walking through the machine.

“Time for work. But first, we sanitize,” the team wrote on their Twitter.

TMZ Sports reported that the machine is spraying a product called “MicroSURE,” which is considered a powerful nontoxic disinfectant that kills viruses like E.Coli, Staphylococcus aureus, and Coronavirus upon contact.

“We want to go above and beyond to protect the players,” a representative for the Broncos told TMZ. “The misting booth is an additional safety measure that sprays a safe, medical-grade disinfectant on players and their equipment when entering and exiting the practice field.”

Back in April, star defensive end Von Miller tested positive for the coronavirus. Miller, who is known to have his own battles with asthma, recovered from the virus, and he immediately called on others to take it seriously as well.