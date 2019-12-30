Denver Broncos' Drew Lock rapping to Jeezy's 'Put On' goes viral

Denver Broncos rookie Drew Lock was seemingly hyped while on the bench Sunday during a game against the Oakland Raiders.

Lock appeared to be rapping along with the stadium music at Empower Field at Mile High while the Broncos defense was looking to contain Derek Carr and the Raiders’ offense.

A savvy Twitter user took the time to figure out what song Lock was rapping to and made a pseudo-music video featuring the lip-syncing rookie quarterback. The video went viral Monday.

Lock confirmed to reporters after the game that he was rapping to Jeezy’s “Put On” as the track played inside the stadium.

“I was spitting it, though,” he said.

Lock led the Broncos to a 16-15 win over the Raiders, improving the team to 7-9 to finish out the season. Lock was 17-for-28 with 177 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Andrew Beck.

“Overall, the last five games, I thought my audition went really well,” Lock said, adding that he would speak to John Elway and Peyton Manning about tips for the upcoming offseason.

Lock, who took over for an injured Joe Flacco in the middle of the season, threw for 1,020 yards and seven touchdown passes in five games. Denver went 4-1 in that five-game stretch.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.