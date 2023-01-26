Dennis Schr?der stunned by Lakers trade during live stream: ‘Oh no, hell no’

The Los Angeles Lakers made a big trade with the Washington Wizards Monday, sending Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks for former first-rounder Rui Hachimura.

When the trade dropped, we got to see one Lakers player’s initial reaction.

Dennis Schr?der was livestreaming when one of his viewers asked what he thought of the trade for Hachimura.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He had no clue what the viewer was talking about (this video link contains NSFW language).

“What trade? Rui? Oh no, hell no,” a stunned Schr?der said. “Rui for Kendrick Nunn? Oh my god, I gotta text Rui. I gotta text Kendrick Nunn.”

Schr?der got out of his chair, apparently to get his cellphone. Once he returned, he was still in shock.

DENNIS SCHRODER IN ‘STATE OF SHOCK’ WITH $84 MILLION LAKERS DECISION BACKFIRING HORRIBLY

However, he understands the nature of the game.

“That’s crazy, man. The NBA, it’s a business — insane,” he said.

“We are excited to welcome Rui and his family to the Los Angeles Lakers,” Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said in a statement. “Adding both size and depth to the wing position has been a goal, and the chance to accomplish that by acquiring a player with Rui’s two-way skills and upside was an opportunity that doesn’t present itself often. We want to thank Kendrick Nunn and his family for his time as a Laker, and we wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

The Wizards selected Hachimura ninth overall out of Gonzaga in the 2019 NBA Draft, and he was named to the All-Rookie Team after averaging 13.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game for Washington.

LEBRON JAMES LOOKS FED UP ON LAKERS’ BENCH AFTER DROPPING 46 POINTS IN LOSS

He’s maintained that production, averaging 13 points per game off the bench for the Wizards in 30 games this season.

However, with the Wizards failing to sign him to a rookie extension before the season began, there were rumors they might shop him. The rumors ended up being true.

“I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player,” Hachimura said last week. “And I want to be somewhere that likes my game. … I just want to be somewhere that believes in me and I can be myself. That’s my goal.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nunn has gotten limited time with the Lakers this season, averaging 13.5 minutes over his 39 games with 6.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He broke out on the NBA scene during the 2019-20 season, when he averaged 15.3 points per game for the Miami Heat as their starting point guard.