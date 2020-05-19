Dennis Rodman was 'difficult guy to interview' for 'The Last Dance,' director says

Dennis Rodman wasn’t the easiest person to interview for “The Last Dance,” the film’s director Jason Hehir said last month after episodes involving the Chicago Bulls’ ferocious rebounder aired.

Hehir told ESPN’s “Jalen & Jacoby” that interviewing Rodman was difficult because the enigmatic former player was initially two hours late for the talk and he had some odd requests going into it.

“We’re at the London West Hollywood [hotel] and he shows up two hours late, and I’m in the lobby, and my a– is hurting because I’ve been sitting on the same bench for two hours waiting for this guy,” Hehir told the ESPN personalities. “He gets out of the car, walks over — I felt like a ghost he walked straight past me.

“He said, ‘What’s this for again?’ We were in the elevator. And I was like, ‘It’s a 10-hour documentary about your Bulls team.’”

Hehir said Rodman initially was going to give him 10 minutes even as the questions he had for him should have taken about an hour. He added that Rodman had two requests which he admittedly thought was a test – a Subway sandwich and some tea.

“So he sits down. I’m just kind of shooting the s—t with him, and he says, ‘I need a tuna sub from Subway and some chamomile tea,’” Hehir said. “It was like [Dave] Chappelle sending the guys for a sugar cookie in Queens. Unless you pass this test, you cannot do this interview. So we got him the tuna sub, we got him the chamomile tea, and he sat down for three hours. But that is a difficult guy to interview.”

Rodman was a crucial component of the 1997-98 Bulls team even though he caused some headaches at certain times.

During the season, once Scottie Pippen came back, Rodman asked for a “vacation” and was granted a 48-hour sabbatical from the team. He jetted off to Las Vegas where Michael Jordan would eventually have to take him out of his hotel room.

During the NBA Finals, Rodman took a small detour to Michigan to participate in a WCW show where he competed with Hulk Hogan and other members of the infamous New World Order Faction.

“I wasn’t trying to do anything,” Rodman said during the final episode. “I was just trying to play basketball, party, da da da, f–k all the girls. Just be me, Dennis. I think Phil [Jackson] realized that I needed to always do me, just go do what I do. … They’re gonna get 100 percent when I’m on the court.”