Dennis Rodman offers apology to soccer star daughter after she rips him on podcast

Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman apologized to his daughter, Trinity, after the soccer player aired out some family issues on a podcast.

Trinity Rodman appeared on the “Call Me Daddy” podcast and called her father an “extremely selfish human being” as she dished about her strained relationship with him.

The former Chicago Bulls star wrote a message directed at Trinity in a post on Instagram.

“Sorry I wasn’t the Dad you wanted me to be but either way I still tried and I still Try and Never will Stop,” he wrote. “I will keep Trying even when you’re being told as an adult not to respond to my phone calls. I will try even when it’s difficult and if it takes a long time. I’m always here And tell you all the time rather it’s your voice or voicemail how proud I am.

“I always had one wish and it was I wish my kids would call me and come see me. Hopefully one day I can get that. I’m here and I’m still trying pick up the phone you have my number, You see me calling, I’m still here.”

He added that he watches her compete in the National Women’s Soccer League.

“FYI: I watch you play All the time actually flew in to watch you play and was told not to show up bc who I was with instead and me just wanting to support you,” he added. “So I watched you from my hotel balcony just to make everybody happy. I love All My Kids.”

Trinity Rodman spoke at length about the frustrating relationship she had with the former NBA player and expressed frustration about giving him sympathy.

“It’s just hard because it’s like even now I’m trying to be honest about it, and I’m still giving him sympathy, which is frustrating for me because, in reality, I think he’s an extremely selfish human being,” she said.

“I think everything has always been about him. He’s gone through s—, but at the same time, I’m like, he loves the spotlight. He loves the cameras. He loves bringing his children on stage and being like, ‘Oh, these are my kids.’ All that stuff and even the mind … the mind f—, but like, for me emotionally, he’s put me through like, oh my gosh.”