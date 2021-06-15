Denmark's Christian Eriksen gives thumbs-up in hospital bed selfie: 'I'm fine – under the circumstances'

Denmark soccer star Christian Eriksen posted a photo on social media of himself from his hospital bed as he recovers from a medical episode that occurred during a Euro 2020 matchup over the weekend.

Eriksen shared the photo, in which he is giving a thumbs-up, early Tuesday and gave fans a message of support.

“Hello everyone, Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family,” he wrote.

“I’m fine – under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

“Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark.”

It was the first message he shared on social media since the incident. He released a statement Monday through his agent to Italy’s Gazzetta dello Sport. Eriksen plays for Inter Milan of Serie A in Italy.

Denmark’s team doctor Morten Boesen said Sunday that Eriksen “was gone” before being resuscitated with a defibrillator. He was given lengthy medical treatment before regaining consciousness.

“He was gone. And we did cardiac resuscitation. And it was cardiac arrest,” Boesen said. “How close were we? I don’t know. We got him back after one defib. That’s quite fast.”

Team officials said Eriksen was in stable condition at a Copenhagen hospital and had spoken to teammates via video link.

Boesen said he was still unsure what caused the collapse.

“I’m not (a) cardiologist, so the details about why it happened and further, I will leave to the experts,” he said, adding Eriksen may not have survived if it wasn’t for the top-notch medical equipment on hand.

The Euro 2020 matchup was suspended for about 90 minutes. Finland won 1-0.

Denmark plays again Thursday in Belgium.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.