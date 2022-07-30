Democratic Rep. Linda Sanchez says fan, not Republicans, made ‘misogynistic’ comment prompting obscene gesture

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif. says it wasn’t Republican lawmakers who made “an offensive and misogynistic comment” during the Congressional Baseball Game on Thursday night that prompted her to flip the bird towards their dugout, but rather a fan in the stands.

Sanchez told NBC News’ Frank Thorp that the alleged comment came from an “obnoxious fan” who has previously shouted similar remarks at her in the past.

“It wasn’t the team. It was an obnoxious fan who shouts misogynistic s–t at me every single year.”

Earlier on Friday, Sanchez said in a statement to Fox News Digital that the comment came “from the Republican side.”

“The Congressional Baseball Game is one of my favorite events of the year. It’s a great cause and brings both sides of the aisle together for a night off from partisan politics. That is why it really struck a nerve when I heard an offensive and misogynistic comment from the Republican side on my way back to the dugout,” her statement read.

“In the heat of the moment, I reacted. I have no tolerance for men who make women feel like they are unimportant or don’t belong – especially on the field. I will always stand against that kind of bigotry.”

At the time, her office did not respond to a follow-up request for comment as to what the comment was or who made it.

She declined to elaborate on the remark to NBC News.

“I’m not going to dignify it with a response because it’s nasty and it’s crude, and it has no place at a charity baseball game.”

Sanchez also took aim at Republican lawmakers for “trashing” her over her response.

“If the Republican women would have stood up and said that’s not acceptable instead of, you know, trashing me for my response then we might have a place where there’s no misogyny that’s tolerated by anybody anywhere.”

The Republicans ultimately won the game 10-0, earning back-to-back victories and improving their record in the classic game, which was first played in 1909, to 44-42-1.