DeMarcus Lawrence praises Cowboys’ explosive defense: ‘We’re the best f—ing defense in the league’

The Dallas Cowboys have established themselves as a defensive powerhouse this season, and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence didn’t mince words when describing just how good he believes their defense is.

“We’re the best f—ing defense in the league, point-blank, period,” Lawrence told reporters after Dallas’ 22-10 win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

“Going out each and every week and setting that tone, being able to instill fear into the other offense, going out there with that speed and that intensity, that’s what we’re all about.”

The Cowboys have been undefeated since backup quarterback Cooper Rush took over in Week 2 following Dak Prescott’s injury, but their success can largely be credited to the effectiveness of the defense.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see your guys running around, making plays, having a good time,” Lawrence added. “One thing we preach to each other is, like, we work so hard throughout the week, making sure we’re locked in on our details, now it’s time to come out here and party. So, that’s what we did today. We came out here and partied.”

Matthew Stafford was sacked just three plays into the game, giving way to Lawrence’s fumble recovery for 19-yard touchdown. Two fourth-quarter turnovers would then seal the Rams’ fate.

“We’re for real,” reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons said. “We’re going to keep proving this every week. One thing I’ve learned about us is that we’re tougher, and we’re better than we thought we were. That says a lot.”

Rush has been a solid performer for the Cowboys, but Sunday’s win marked the fewest yards he’s thrown in the 5-0 start to his career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.