Deion Sanders thinks his son is in the Heisman Trophy race

Deion Sanders has put Jackson State University football on the map, and now, he is hoping to put his son in the Heisman conversation.

Shedeur Sanders is the quarterback of JSU and the son of the head coach, who just so happens also to be a Pro Football Hall of Fame member.

“I think we’re in it,” Deion said about the Heisman race, according to The Mississippi Clarion Ledger. “We did what we wanted to do.

“Now you get to put on Tupac ‘All Eyez on Me’. (Shedeur) gets to play that song. Now he just has to do what he’s been doing thus far. I like his maturation. I like his growth. First and foremost, I love the way the line has protected him and receivers are doing their job as well. Coach Brett (Bartolone, offensive coordinator) is calling a heck of a game.”

Shedeur is off to a hot start in his sophomore season, throwing for 1,381 yards, 14 touchdowns and just one interception, while adding two touchdowns on the ground. He has thrown for eight touchdowns in the past two games, as the Tigers’ offense has scored 115 points combined against Grambling State and Mississippi Valley State.

Deion has transformed Jackson State into a school where top talent is attracted, with the Tigers landing Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, in January.

Now, Sanders is continuing to push the boundaries of just how far Jackson State can go.

“If he wasn’t my son, I still would be having this argument. 100%. Just like I had the argument that these kids that play at HBCU’s should be drafted,” Deion said on USA Today’s “Sports Seriously.”

“You can’t tell me in a sense that I’m good enough to go somewhere and coach at a Power 5, but we’re not good enough to be in your Power 5 Heisman. So, something’s wrong here. How am I good enough, but we’re not good enough?”

Deion has quickly become a hot name for Power 5 schools with head coach openings, with Sanders rumored to be in the mix at a handful of schools.