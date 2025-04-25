Deion Sanders slams critics as son Shedeur’s draft stock seemingly falls

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Thursday night should be a celebration for the Sanders family if all goes according to plan.

Shedeur Sanders, at some point over the next 24 hours, will hear his name called in Green Bay, and he’ll become an NFL quarterback.

Months ago, he was the 1B to Cam Ward’s 1A, but in recent days, his stock appears to have fallen, and there is some doubt whether he’ll even be a first-round pick.

In the days leading up to the draft, reports have not been kind to Shedeur, with one assistant coach saying his interview with Shedeur was one of the “worst” he’s ever had and adding, “He’s not that good.”

That quote was one of several that prompted former NFL player and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark to call out “personal” media coverage of Shedeur on X, and Sanders’ father, Deion, reposted it.

“The anonymous quotes that have circulated are mostly negative. Which is strange,” Clark wrote. “A young man that has never been in trouble, never involved in an off field incident, & quarterbacked two Universities to a resurgence has 0 behind the scenes qualities? There have been other quarterbacks with true issues that haven’t been subjected to this sort of pre-draft slander.

“If he falls out of the first round because execs & coaches don’t believe he has the physical tools then that’s fair… but let’s stop with the anonymous, unchecked personal attacks because they bring people to your page.”

Clark’s colleague, Dan Orlovsky, highlighted plays that would “be a reason why” Sanders could fall in the draft that “he will have to work on in [the] NFL.”

An X user replied to Orlovsky, saying he “turned into a hater.”

Deion Sanders shared that post and replied, “Yes he did! Wow.”

There was once a time when Shedeur was in consideration for the No. 1 pick, but Ward has separated himself from the pack.

Sanders threw for 4,314 yards and 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions last season, helping lead the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record and a bowl game appearance. In his 50 college games, Sanders threw for 14,347 yards and 134 touchdowns with 27 interceptions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

