Deion Sanders plans to lock down Jackson State players inside Houston hotel in wake of Takeoff’s killing

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders delivered a clear message to his players ahead of their trip to Houston.

The NFL Hall of Famer shared his concern with his players safety during a speech following the fatal shooting of Migos member Takeoff. Jackson State is scheduled to travel to Houston this weekend to play Texas Southern University.

“Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston — where we’re going,” Sanders said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sanders went on to inform the players that as a result of the shooting, the players would be prohibited from leaving the hotel once the team arrived in Texas.

“So, that eliminates all y’all leaving that hotel, ’cause it ain’t happening until I give you further notice,” the head coach said.

The NFL Hall of Famer also issued a warning to his team about making different lifestyle choices

“You cannot kick it with the same dudes you kicked it with,” Sanders continued. “You cannot associate in the same realms that you associated with. You gon’ have to change if you expect change.”

DEION SANDERS EXPLAINS LACK OF INTEREST IN BOLTING FOR NFL JOB

“I’m sad because it always seems like it’s us, but we wanna say we matter, we wanna say we keep it 100, but it’s always us,” Sanders continued.

In November 2021, Sanders gave an emotional speech to his players in the wake of the shooting death Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. also known as rapper Young Dolph.

The hip hop artist was shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis.

“We lost a warrior today man. We lost a true dog. We lost someone’s father, someone’s son, someone’s man, someone’s friend, some of y’all’s friends and some of y’all’s homies in Young Dolph, man,” Sanders said.

He also a moment of silence in honor of Thornton.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The undefeated Jackson State Tigers (8-0) play the Texas Southern Tigers (4-4) at PNC Stadium on Nov. 5.