Deion Sanders finds belongings after items were allegedly stolen following Jackson State's victory

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders made his debut as the head coach of Jackson State on Sunday, but his mood quickly changed once the team made their way back to the locker room after the game.

During a press conference after the game, Sanders thought that all of his belongings — including his wallet and cell phone — were stolen from his locker during the game, but a school official told WAPT after Sanders’ press conference that his belongings were “found in his locker/office” and that nothing was stolen.

Jackson State athletic director Ashely Robinson confirmed to Sports Illustrated that Sanders’ items were recovered.

“I’m pissed off right now because I have mixed emotions,” Sanders said after the game. “One, the kids played really well, but while the game was going on somebody came in and stole every darn thing that I had in the coach’s office. Credits cards, wallet, watches… Thank god I had on my necklaces.

“When I had to talk about quality and raising the standards, that goes for everyone, man,” Sanders continued. “Not just the people on the field, not just the coaches, not just the teachers, not just the faculty… So, how do you think I feel, coming back after just teary-eyed because the guys presented me with the game ball. One of the best moments I’ve ever had in my professional sports career, emotionally. And then you go into your locker room, your coach’s office to digress, and you notice you don’t even have a phone to call your momma, to call your girl, to call your kids, because it’s been stolen.

“We’re going to find out who did it,” Sanders concluded.

Jackson State rolled to a dominating 53-0 victory over Edward Waters on Sunday afternoon. Quarterback Jalon Jones threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and running back Kymani Clarke scored two rushing scores.

Sanders was hired as Jackson State’s head coach in September. The school had its regular-season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they will play an eight-game schedule now. Jackson State will take on Mississippi Valley next.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.