Deion Sanders criticizes Travis Hunter for deactivating social media after online comments about fiancée

Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sanders addressed his former player Travis Hunter’s decision to deactivate social media accounts in response to comments about Hunter’s fiancée, Leanna Lenee.

Hunter and Lenee’s Instagram accounts were deactivated Dec. 23, days after Hunter won the Heisman Trophy. During the ceremony, social media discussion about the event included several harsh criticisms of Hunter and Lenee as a couple. Hunter’s account has since been reactivated.

Sanders gave his reaction to Hunter’s situation in an interview on the “Tamron Hall Show.”

“It hurt me that he did,” Sanders said of Hunter’s deactivation. “What the enemy wants you to do is stop.”

Sanders criticized Hunter for neglecting the business side of his decision. As a former college and future pro athlete with an NIL valuation of $5.2 million, according to On3.com, Hunter’s social media account activity is likely directly tied to endorsements.

“You have endorsements, you have people that have sponsored you to talk about their product,” Sanders said. “We have to activate right now.”

Sanders was also critical of Hunter for backing down and suggested his response will make him vulnerable to “attacks.”

“When somebody stays still, now you got a chance to attack, and I hate the stillness of that. Keep on moving. Don’t let the enemy get you while you’re still and you’re having a pity party on yourself,” Sanders said, adding that’s what he told Hunter about the situation.

SHEDEUR SANDERS, TRAVIS HUNTER HAVE LARGEST DISABILITY INSURANCE IN CFB HISTORY TO COVER THEIR BOWL GAME

Hunter addressed the situation during a Twitch live stream , saying his fiancée cried herself to sleep and drank due to the backlash.

Lenee previously posted a video on her TikTok account in an effort to end the negativity Dec. 16.

“I’m tired, emotionally and mentally. I’ve seen people trying to make me out to be a person that I am not,” Lenee said in the nearly eight-minute clip.

She also addressed the negativity about her response to Hunter winning the Heisman Trophy .

At least one social media video appeared to show Lenee remaining in her seat moments after Hunter was named the 2024 Heisman recipient. Deion Sanders then appeared to prompt Lenee to stand up. Lenee did eventually briefly embrace Hunter before quickly sitting back down during the audience’s standing ovation.

Other video footage appeared to show Lenee remaining seated while Hunter greeted and posed for photos with fans at an event in New York City the day after the Heisman ceremony. Some fans attempted to analyze Lenee’s demeanor during her time at the event and even suggested she was irritated.

“When his name was called, I instantly was going to get up. If you watch the video, his mom didn’t get up, so I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I don’t get up, I just sit here,’” she said. “As soon as I seen Travis get up, then I thought it was appropriate to stand up, greet him, congratulate him.

“But then there was a camera right in front of Coach Prime, and I knew they were going to film that moment and, because of how people are online, I was like, ‘I don’t want to be in that shot.’ So, I sat down.

“I got out of the camera, purposefully, so they can have their moment. That’s all it was. No one told me to stand up. No one had to tell me to celebrate with him. I was just sitting there crying. I wanted to take it in. I was super excited for him. But I wanted the moment to be about him and his family.”

Hunter’s teammate, quarterback Sheduer Sanders , has also addressed the controversy. The Buffaloes quarterback suggested critics should stop weighing in on Hunter’s personal life.

“All y’all athletes, entertainers, artist etc. if y’all genuine trying to holla at Trav y’all know how to get in touch with him or someone around,” Sanders wrote on X Sunday. “At this point y’all just posting for the algorithm trying to look cool.”

Hunter and Lenee’s engagement was publicly confirmed earlier this year.

Hunter is projected to be a top selection in the upcoming NFL Draft.