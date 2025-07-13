Deion Sanders calls for uniform crackdown in college football

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders earlier in the week suggested a more rigid approach when it came to policing uniforms in college football.

Sanders appealed to the NCAA to enact NFL-style fines for college football players, specifically pointing to players who refuse to wear any gear below the knees, at Big 12 Media Days.

“Let’s do something about the uniforms,” Sanders said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’ve got guys in biker shorts. That makes me sick because I’m a football guy… I played this game at a high level and I have so much respect for this game. How can we allow guys out there in biker shorts, no knee pads, no nothing, literally pants up under their thighs, and that’s cool?

“I think there should be a fine implemented for that stuff, and let’s have more respect for this tremendous game.”

Sanders had a few things to say during Big 12 Media Days, including getting testy with a reporter over his health scare.

“I’m here today,” he said, per ESPN. “I’m handling my responsibilities. So, I look forward to it. I can’t wait. You’ve got to understand, some of the young [players] I haven’t even met yet. I’m so excited about that.”

Sanders has dealt with blood clots in his legs in the past. He also had two toes on his left foot amputated in 2021, which has been well documented while he was coaching at Jackson State. He had to miss three games while being hospitalized at the time.

But Sanders, alongside former Dallas Cowboys teammate Michael Irvin and more, was ready to answer all things Colorado on Wednesday, insisting he is all good.

“I’m not here to talk about my health. I’m here to talk about my team,” he said.

“I’m looking good. I’m living lovely. God has truly blessed me. Not a care in the world, not a want or desire in the world.”

Sanders agreed to a five-year extension worth $54 million to remain head coach of the Buffaloes. Colorado was 9-4 in 2024.