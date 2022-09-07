Defending Super Bowl champion Rams are underdogs against Bills

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It will be a night to remember Thursday for the Los Angeles Rams as they get to raise their Super Bowl banner at SoFi Stadium.

But when the game kicks off against the Buffalo Bills, the Rams will be considered underdogs despite not losing many players from last season’s roster.

Fox Bet has the Bills as two-point favorites over the Rams.

The Bills are the preseason Super Bowl favorites, a team in the AFC primed with an MVP-caliber quarterback, lethal offensive weapons and an intimidating defense.

Again, the Rams are no slouches in those departments either. Matthew Stafford, in his first year last season as a Ram after spending years with the Detroit Lions, led his team to a Super Bowl victory. Aaron Donald, widely considered the best defensive player in the NFL, still haunts offensive linemen each week.

“It’s going to be fun,” Donald said via The Associated Press. “I’m pretty sure it’s going to be loud. … We definitely got to go out there and play a good team and try to find a way to win.”

On the other sideline, Allen is looking to start his season strong with Buffalo and set the tone by defeating the Rams.

“Going to play the defending Super Bowl champs and watching them raise their banner, that’ll be an interesting feeling for sure,” he said. “And I’ve talked to a few people who have played and coached in this game before. And just really the unanimous thing that they were talking about was it feels like a playoff atmosphere.”

The only way these two teams can meet in the playoffs would be in the Super Bowl this year in Arizona.

“We got to understand that going in, not get too high, not get too low. Understand the flow of the game and just try to put our best foot forward,” Allen said.

Sean McVay, the Rams’ head coach, has not lost a season opener in his five seasons leading the team. The Rams are also 19-3 since 2000 in Week 1 games.