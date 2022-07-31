Deebo Samuel, 49ers agree to three-year extension: reports

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The San Francisco 49ers’ offseason was clouded in part with questions over whether the team was going to find a trade partner for stud wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Those questions seemingly came to an end on Sunday night.

Samuel and the 49ers agreed to a three-year contract extension, according to multiple reports. The deal is still being finalized. ESPN reported the deal is worth $71.55 million with $58.1 million guaranteed.

The reported deal allows Samuel to hit free agency in 2026 when he will be 30 years old. The saga over whether the 49ers will trade him appears to be over. Samuel publicly demanded a trade before the draft but ended up showing to mandatory minicamp last week. He was said to be “holding in” while his representatives negotiated a deal.

Samuel has emerged as one of the best weapons in football. He’s shown he could hurt teams on the ground and through the air. He totaled 1,770 yards from scrimmage and rushed for eight touchdowns with the 49ers. He also led the league with 18.2 yards per catch, earned 1,405 receiving yards and scored a combined 14 touchdowns.

Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is the only Niners receiver ever to gain more yards from scrimmage in a season than Samuel did last year. Samuel was an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler last season. Both for the first time.

San Francisco will likely open the season with Trey Lance as the starting quarterback. The organization has allowed Jimmy Garoppolo to find a trade elsewhere.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.