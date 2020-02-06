DC Defenders: What to know about this XFL team

The DC Defenders is one of the eight XFL teams set to play in the rebooted league beginning on Feb. 8.

The Defenders will play at Audi Field, a stadium previously dedicated to soccer games for D.C. United rather than football. Erik Moses, DC Defenders’ president, worked for Events D.C. as senior vice president and managing director of sports, entertainment and special events.

Pep Hamilton will serve as the team’s general manager and head coach. Hamilton worked as an offensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts and Stanford in the past.

Here are some Defenders players you may know.

CARDALE JONES: Jones was a former Ohio State quarterback who led the team to a national championship. He never got a real shot in the NFL to start but is anticipated to be one of the most exciting players in the XFL’s first season.

ELI ROGERS: Rogers was one of the top wide receivers for the Pittsburgh Steelers in his rookie season in 2016. However, he was suspended in 2018 for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. He would play a handful of games in 2018 but was released in 2019.

JONATHAN MASSAQUOI: Massaquoi played linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons for three seasons before failing to stick with another team. He had 70 tackles in 39 career NFL games.

RAHIM MOORE: Moore was selected in the second round of the 2011 draft by the Denver Broncos. He played four seasons with them and one with the Houston Texans. He is one of the players with the most veteran experience to appear in the XFL.

Here is the Defenders’ schedule for the 2020 season.

Week 1: vs. Seattle Dragons (Feb. 8)

Week 2: vs. New York Guardians (Feb. 15)

Week 3: @ Los Angeles Wildcats (Feb. 23)

Week 4: @ Tampa Bay Vipers (March 1)

Week 5: vs. St. Louis BattleHawks (March 8)

Week 6: vs. Dallas Renegades (March 15)

Week 7: @ Houston Roughnecks (March 22)

Week 8: vs. Tampa Bay Vipers (March 28)

Week 9: @ New York Guardians (April 4)

Week 10: @ St. Louis BattleHawks (April 12)