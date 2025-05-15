D’Backs manager Torey Lovullo ‘throws out’ umpires in epic tirade after his own ejection

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was run out of Wednesday afternoon’s game against the San Francisco Giants, and he wanted the umpires to run with him.

Lovullo was tossed from the game in the bottom of the eighth inning as Arizona narrowly defeated their National League West counterpart, 8-7. He argued an obstruction call and did not leave without playing his own version of the Uno reverse card.

He pointed to each of the umpires standing around him and “tossed” all of them out of the game. He got more words with one of the umpires before heading back to the clubhouse.

Lovullo said after the game the theatrics were only for show. He said the obstruction call had been the right one.

“They’re really good,” Lovullo said. “Umpires are good. I stand corrected.”

Lovullo’s matinée kick-started when Giants infielder Christian Koss advanced to second base on a grounder from Helio Ramos. He rounded second before he collided with Diamondbacks’ Jordan Lawlar. Koss was tagged out for what would have ended the inning.

However, the umpires decided that Lawlar obstructed the play. Lovullo came out of the dugout and started to yell at first-base umpire Mark Ripperger. He eventually threw out the manager.

“In the heat of the moment,” Lovullo explained, “it wasn’t adding up to me and I felt like they were just trying to cover themselves a little bit. But in reality, there was obstruction called.

“I was trying to do the math and I didn’t know how the third-base umpire (Nic Lentz) could be watching a fair-foul ball and then the throw get off and still see obstruction. But he pointed to it, and he had it.”

Arizona improved to 23-21 with San Francisco on 25-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.