DaVonte’ Neal, former Arizona DB turned assistant coach, arrested for first-degree murder

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former University of Arizona cornerback and Idaho State University assistant coach DaVonte’ Neal was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after being connected to a murder case from Nov. 17, 2017, in Maricopa County.

On May 25, police located Neal at his apartment in the 100 block of South Union Pacific Avenue in Pocatello, Indiana. They pulled over the assistant coach after he departed the complex, as reported by the Idaho State Journal.

Neal is also under investigation for his alleged role in a drive-by incident and using a firearm to shoot at a building.

The Journal relayed, “Pocatello police learned Neal was living at an apartment on the 100 block of South Union Pacific Avenue and waited there until he left the apartment and entered a vehicle […] adding that a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle. Neal was subsequently arrested without further incident.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

ISU athletic director Pauline Thiros provided a statement to the outlet on Neal’s arrest.

“I have been in constant contact with (ISU head coach Charlie Ragle), who has known Davonte’ for many years and never had any knowledge or suspicion of a possible crime of any kind,” AD Thiros stated.

“The news of DaVonte’ Neal’s arrest and charges in Arizona was a great shock. Going forward, we will cooperate in every way possible, safeguard our program and culture, support each other and our students, and allow the legal process to work. The news is devastating, and we hope for resolution for all involved.”

Neal started his collegiate campaign as a wide receiver for the Fighting Irish in 2012 before transferring to Arizona, where he changed positions from WR to defensive back.

The school and AD reiterated that Neal was extensively vetted before being hired as a DBs coach but were unaware of the potential felonies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two-time All-American defensive player was hired by ISU and new coach Charlie Ragle earlier this year.