Dave Portnoy waves Israel flag in celebration after Holocaust denier Bryce Mitchell gets choked out at UFC 314

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy might have been the happiest to see a certain UFC fighter lose on Saturday night at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Bryce Mitchell was choked out by Jean Silva in the second round of their bout on the UFC 314 main card, and Portnoy was seen ecstatic in the lower bowl as the 30-year-old featherweight, who praised Adolf Hitler and denied the Holocaust happening during a podcast earlier this year, laid in the octagon.

Portnoy, who is Jewish, was wearing a white kippah and waving an Israeli flag and Silva celebrated his victory atop the octagon cage.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Always fun to see a Hitler lover get his a– whooped,” Portnoy wrote on X along with the video of his celebration.

Saturday night was the first night of Passover as well.

Backlash surrounded Mitchell, 30, after what he said on the first episode of his “ArkanSanity” podcast in January, most notably his belief that Hitler “was a good guy.”

TRUMP SAYS ‘LEGENDARY’ CROWD REACTION AT UFC 314 SHOWS THE ADMINISTRATION IS ‘DOING A GOOD JOB’

“[Hitler] fought for his country, he wanted to purify [Germany] by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country and turning ‘em all into gays,” Mitchell said. “They were gay-ing up the kids, they were queer-ing up the women, they were queer-ing up the dudes.”

Mitchell continued by denying the Holocaust ever happened.

“There’s no possible way they could’ve burned and cremated six million bodies, you’re going to realize the Holocaust ain’t real.”

UFC CEO Dana White called Mitchell’s comments “probably the worst” of the “dumb, ignorant s—” he has ever heard.

“Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the face of the earth,” White said, via the New York Post. “And anyone who even tries to take an opposing position is a moron. That’s the problem with the internet and social media – you provide a platform for a lot of dumb, ignorant people.”

Portnoy, who also greeted President Donald Trump on Saturday night, didn’t hold back his excitement when seeing Mitchell tap out. He also seemed to love the theatrics Silva had celebrating as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mitchell is now 17-4 in his UFC career, while Silva has now won 13 straight fights and owns a 16-2 record.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.