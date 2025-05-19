Dave Portnoy slams WNBA as league investigates ‘hateful comments’ toward Angel Reese

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy pushed back on allegations that “hateful comments” were reportedly made toward Angel Reese during the Chicago Sky’s game against the Indiana Fever.

The WNBA launched an investigation on Sunday. The remarks were allegedly made toward the second-year Sky star during Saturday’s matchup, according to The Associated Press. The league said it “strongly condemns racism, hate and discrimination in all forms.”

No specifics were presented, and Portnoy cast doubt on whether the comments happened and speculated that internet trolls could have been behind it. Portnoy was at the game at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse and sat courtside in a Caitlin Clark jersey.

Portnoy said in a video posted to his X account that the only “hate” he saw came from Reese against Clark after the Fever star hit Reese with a hard foul in the third quarter. Reese let Clark know emphatically that she did not like it. Clark was given a flagrant foul but said there was “no malicious intent” behind it.

“Listen, I was at the game. If there was somebody being racist or saying s—, obviously boot ’em. Never let them back,” Portnoy said. “I would be stunned beyond belief if that was the case. … The crowd at the Fever game? Little girls, families, ladies, nice crowd. Were we mad when Angel Reese attacked Cailtin Clark for no reason? Yeah. Did we boo her? Yeah. Is it sports? Yeah.

“For the WNBA, and now the Indiana Fever, to issue statements, ‘We’re investigating,’ unless something so preposterous happened that nobody in the stadium saw — there’s not an ounce of proof, there’s not a video of it, there’s not camera phone of it — unless something happened, which I know it didn’t. For them to acknowledge this and, again, kind of paint Indiana Fever fans, like, by just saying ‘We’re investigating the hate’ … even though it’s 100% false, by acknowledging ‘We don’t condone hate,’ and not seeing that this was an internet rumor founded of complete bulls—, you’re lending credence to this.”

Portnoy added that the crowd was good and that Reese “deserved” to at least be booed but had a message for the WNBA.

“Angel Reese deserved to get her a– booed when she attacked Caitlin on a normal foul,” he said. “Other than that, what are you talking about? The WNBA, talk about killing the golden goose. Like, you guys are lucky you have Caitlin Clark. You are lucky you have the Indiana Fever. It makes the league relevant. All you do is s— on ‘em.

“And for the Fever, by the way, to even put out that statement, I’ll eat my words if you find one iota, or if there’s even one person who is doing something. Being in that crowd, seeing that crowd, being at the game, zero point zero, zero, zero, zero, zero chance there’s any truth to this. And you add validity when you acknowledge the statement, ‘We don’t condone hate.’ There was no hate. The only hate was coming from Angel Reese attacking Caitlin Clark.”

The Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) released a statement on the issue as well.

“The WNBPA is aware of reports of hateful comments at yesterday’s game in Indianapolis and supports the WNBA’s current investigation into this matter. Such behavior is unacceptable in our sport,” the statement said. “Under the WNBA’s ‘No Space for Hate’ policy, we trust the league to thoroughly investigate and take swift, appropriate action to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all.”

The Fever acknowledged the investigation was taking place, as did the Sky.

“We will do everything in our power to protect Chicago Sky players, and we encourage the league to continue taking meaningful steps to create a safe environment for all WNBA players,” Sky CEO Adam Fox said.

The Sky and Fever have four more matchups on the docket this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.