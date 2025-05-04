Dave Portnoy says he’s sending culprits behind antisemitic sign to Auschwitz to learn about Holocaust

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said he will send the two men behind the “f— the Jews” sign at one of his company’s bars in Philadelphia to Auschwitz after the antisemitic incident.

Portnoy made the announcement in a video after he went scorched earth on everyone involved in it. Bottle services girls brought out a “f— the Jews sign” to a group of men and women as music blared in the background. The incident was revealed on social media on Sunday.

The sports media personality initially said he was on a “mission to ruing these people.” But it appeared cooler heads prevailed.

“These are young f—ing morons who did this. They’re drunk. Do you really want to ruin somebody’s life?” he said. “And let me be honest, I don’t know what’s going on in the world … I’ve been doing Barstool for 20 years, I’ve had more hate, more antisemitism in the last year, year and a half, than I’ve ever had doing it,” he said.

“And I’m not talking politics or what’s going on in the Middle East – just hating groups of people. You hate my parents, you hate my grandparents – s— like that, it’s crazy. So, yeah, my initial reaction was I’m going to burn these people to the ground, their families, everything. And it’s like, you know what? Maybe that’s not the best course of action. Maybe I can use this as a teaching moment.”

Portnoy said he will try to turn a “hideous incident” into a learning moment.

“I talked to both the culprits who I know are super involved in it, talked to the families. I’m sending these kids to Auschwitz. They’ve agreed to go. That’s, of course the Holocaust concentration camps. Been in touch with (New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft) who run the anti-hate group.

“We’re gonna send these kids to Auschwitz. They’re gonna do a tour of the concentration camps (in Poland). Hopefully learn something. Maybe their lives aren’t ruined and they think twice and more importantly other people see it’s not just words you’re throwing around. To me, that’s a fair outcome of this event.”

Portnoy said two other waitresses involved in the incident were fired.

Nazi Germany operated the Auschwitz facility in Poland which house more than three dozen concentration camps. At least 1.1 million Jews died at the camp.

Antisemitism has been on the rise since the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorists attacks by Hamas on Jewish people in Israel.

The Anti-Defamation League said last month that the number of incidents in the U.S. reached a record high last year, with more than half of the 9,354 incidents being related to Israel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.