Dave Portnoy attempts to recruit Charles Barkley to Barstool Sports

Hall of Famer and TNT basketball analyst Charles Barkley recently made an appearance on 106.7 The Fan’s “ Grant and Danny ” show and shared his frustrations with so-called cancel culture — “you can’t even have fun nowadays” when talking about sports, he said.

During the interview earlier this week, Barkley said that he was tired of “politically correct people,” blaming them for taking the fun out of his “Inside the NBA” show. He said he would leave TNT once he turns 60 years old, which is roughly in two years.

Those comments drew interest from Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy, who tweeted to Barkley and offered him a job at Barstool and the ability to say whatever he wanted. One of the tweets gave Barkley the green light to continue his running joke of fat-shaming women from San Antonio.

“Hey @charlesbarkley I suddenly have 60 million laying around,” Portnoy wrote in one tweet.

“I pledge that if Charles Barkley works for me he can call the women of San Antonio fat and gross as much as he wants,” Portnoy said in his second tweet.

During Monday’s radio appearance, Barkley blasted his “bosses” at TNT, which include CNN president Jeff Zucker .

“We’ve had fun all these years, and now all of a sudden in the last year and a half, everybody’s trying to get everybody fired, and it really sucks,” Barkley said.

Barkley added that most of the humor from the team at TNT – including Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny “The Jet” Smith – comes when they are trying to make a “crap game” more enjoyable to watch.

“Nobody’s watching this game. Our relatives (are) not even watching this show after this,” Barkley said. “And then, so about 1 o’clock, you’re like, ‘Man, I’m going to say something just to have some fun.’ But like I said, now you really have to think about all the fun stuff you used to say.”

Fox News’ Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.