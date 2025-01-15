Davante Adams sparks Packers reunion rumors after Jets move disappoints

New York Jets veteran receiver Davante Adams has fueled speculation of a possible reunion with the Green Bay Packers following his comments on his former team’s needs for the 2025 season.

The Packers made an early playoff exit with a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, despite making the postseason as the youngest roster in the league for a second year in a row. Green Bay struggled all season long playing against polished teams, losing six games to team’s that finished with a record of 11-6 or better.

Much of that centered on a talented yet young receiver room, and for Adams that would be the focus for the Packers this offseason.

“I just think it kind of depends on the health of the team,” he said Tuesday during an appearance on the “Up & Adams” show.

“It’s looking right now like, obviously, they might need some receiver help in one way or the other just based off what they have available. Maybe a veteran or something in there. I don’t know, we’ll see.”

The comments sparked speculation on social media that Adams might be talking about himself, especially considering the season he had in New York after reuniting with former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers .

The Jets extended their historic playoff drought after finishing the season 5-12. The team has undergone significant changes, including searching for a new head coach and a new general manager.

There’s also a possibility that Rodgers doesn’t return.

The two played eight seasons together in Green Bay, and Rodgers’ decision will undoubtedly play a role in Adams’.

He said Monday that this season was a “whirlwind” and he’s unsure what his next step will be. Adams is due to make $35.64 million in each of the next two years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.