Davante Adams questions future if Aaron Rodgers leaves Packers: 'I'd have to do some extra thinking'

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams spoke out about the ongoing drama with the franchise and its quarterback Aaron Rodgers during an appearance on Colin Cowherd’s “The Herd” on Monday afternoon.

Adams said he was on the golf course when he got wind of Rodgers wanting out of Green Bay after reports came out that he was upset with team General Manager Brian Gutekunst because the star quarterback wasn’t involved in personnel decisions.

The seven-year pro said that he doesn’t know “what to really think” about the situation, and he added that he spoke to Rodgers a few times since the news was made public.

“It wasn’t the best news to hear while I was trying to have a good time. It scared me a little bit,” Adams told Cowherd. “A lot of things go into this so I was like, ‘Let’s just calm down, see what’s going on, we will talk to him, and then ultimately try to figure out what’s going on.'”

Adams added that if Rodgers left it could “potentially” affect his future with the Packers as well.

“We’ve established a lot together. It would change a lot,” he said. “It doesn’t mean I’d be gone, but I’d definitely have to do some extra thinking if my guy wasn’t here.”

The rift between the team and the star QB, first surfaced in 2020 when the Packers drafted Jordan Love, a quarterback, with their first-round draft pick that year instead of addressing Rodgers’ need for an offensive weapon. But recent reports say the pivotal moment for Rodgers was when Gutekunst released wide receiver Jake Kumerow following the 2019 season shortly after the veteran quarterback shared his praise for the wideout.

Reports from ESPN and Yahoo Sports confirmed the seriousness of the situation with one saying that Rodgers is disgruntled and wants out and the latter reporting that Rodgers will sit out if Gutekunst remains GM.

Rodgers, 37, is a California native who has been with the Packers since 2005, leading the team to a Super Bowl title in February 2011 and winning three league MVP awards.

The reigning NFL MVP is reportedly willing to stay away from offseason activities, hold out of training camp and possibly even retire.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.