Davante Adams: ‘No chance’ Packers extension gets done before Week 1

The Green Bay Packers will enter the next offseason with a bunch of questions regarding some of its top stars, including wide receiver Davante Adams.

Adams on Wednesday threw cold water on any notion he and the Packers were going to come together for an extension before the start of the 2021 season, leaving the door open for him possibly leaving in the 2022 offseason, according to Pro Football Talk.

“No. No chance, no,” he said when asked whether deal would get done before Week 1.

Adams said he and Aaron Rodgers are entering the 2021 season with an “identical mindset.” Rodgers was nearly on the brink of leaving the Packers this past offseason and restructured his contract, which would give him an out after the 2021 season.

“[K]ind of how I look at it and how we started to look at is as a team, is like, it really is the last dance for having this type of group here,” the receiver said. “We don’t know what the next year is going to hold — leaving myself and Aaron and stuff out of it. There’s still a lot of big parts to this team, other than us here.

“So the way we look at it is, this is the team we have right now so we have to go out there and take care of it. There’s really no excuse, because we’ve got a lot of the same guys from last year and we just added on, I feel like got better than we were the past couple years. So there’s no excuse but to take care of business now.”

Adams told Fox News in June he was “ready to rock” this season with or without Rodgers but had the NFL MVP’s back no matter what.