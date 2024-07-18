Davante Adams addresses trade rumors, reiterates commitment to Raiders in 2024: ‘I’m locked in’

Davante Adams’ agents shot down trade rumors that have been surrounding him since Netflix’s “Receiver” docuseries showcased his frustrations with the Las Vegas Raiders, but the man himself is confirming it now.

Adams made an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, where he first discussed reuniting with Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets’ four-time MVP quarterback, who would be the only person he’d want to play with again.

Adams also discussed the rumors that stemmed from last season’s frustrations as well.

“Well, I’ll answer it like this: If I’m gonna be reunited with anybody, it would be Aaron — or relocated and be anywhere, it’d be with Aaron,” Adams explained. “But that’s not really my – there was a lot of that stuff going on last year in the media and them asking, ‘What are you gonna do about this? Are you thinking about going here?’ And they talk about whatever without me even being involved in it.

“And it ended up getting all the way to the point where it got in the locker room, and people was thinking that I was the driving force, and I’m like, ‘Y’all just don’t understand, man.’ When you – and I hate to say it like this because it makes me sound like I’m trying to put myself on a pedestal – but when you’re a certain level of player, it don’t have to come from you, and oftentimes it’s not coming from you.”

Adams, 31, is under contract with the Raiders until 2027, and he wanted to reiterate his commitment to playing with the franchise heading into 2024.

“I’m actively on the Raiders,” he said. “What do I look like sitting here talking to other people about being on another team? And that’s how I still feel about it right now. I’m locked in with the Raiders and I really feel good about this team, and as far as I know, they feel good about me.

“If that ever changes, if that got to a point where they weren’t feeling the same way, I ain’t done playing, so obviously we would figure out whatever we needed to figure out.”

The Raiders retained Antonio Pierce as head coach after he took over in an interim role once Josh McDaniels was fired midway through the 2023 campaign. The Raiders went 8-9 on the year, but under Pierce, they were 5-4.

And with Jimmy Garoppolo gone after just one failed season, Las Vegas jumped on signing veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew, who will battle with Aidan O’Connell for the starting role in training camp. Adams revealed in the docuseries that he signed off on O’Connell starting over Garoppolo after struggling early in the season.

Still, despite Adams and his camp saying trade rumors are completely false, some fans will wait to see if that comes true this season.

After talking about his commitment, Adams spoke about what it would be like to be with Rodgers again.

“The thought of playing with Aaron is obviously amazing,” Adams said. “I already know what that’s like – which is similar to why I came here and reunited with Derek [Carr] was ’cause I had familiarity with him. And anytime you have that, it gives you a little bit more confidence than starting fresh with somebody you’ve never played with before, and it helps when they’re the best to ever play the game – or at least that’s how I feel.”

As of now, Adams is ready to head to Raiders training camp next week to gear up for another season in Sin City. But who knows what the future may hold for the six-time Pro Bowler?

