Daughter of retired MLB All-Star John Olerud dies at 19

The daughter of two-time All-Star first baseman John Olerud died at 19, New York Mets official Jay Horwitz tweeted Sunday.

Horwitz, who was a longtime public relations official with the Mets before becoming the vice president of alumni public relations and team historian in 2018, tweeted out the news about Olerud’s daughter, Jordan, and asked that donations be made to the Jordan Fund in her name.

“So sad to hear about the passing of Jordan Olerud. To honor John, Kelly and Jordan you can contribute at JordanFund.org. Services for Jordan will be this Saturday,” he tweeted.

Horwitz accompanied his tweet with another statement.

“Please keep John and Kelly Olerud in your thoughts. The Oleruds’ 19-year-old daughter, Jordan, passed away. She was born with a rare chromosome disease. John and Kelly have devoted their lives to working with children with special needs.”

Jordan Olerud was born with a rare genetic disorder called tri-some 2p, 5p-, which means she had an extra second chromosome and was missing part of her fifth chromosome, according to Yahoo Sports.

Her father played 17 years in the major leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox before retiring after the 2005 season. He was a two-time World Series champion and won the batting title in 1993.

The Mets and the Blue Jays tweeted their condolences.

John and Kelly Olerud started the Jordan Fund in 2003.

“The fund’s mission is to provide support to special needs children and their families,” a description on its website read.

“John & Kelly have experienced first hand what an enormous task it is to care for a child with special needs, and what a huge burden it can place on families. John & Kelly are so grateful to the Lord for giving them a firm foundation of family, friends and the financial means to help care for Jordan.”