Daughter of former Oklahoma coach Cale Gundy calls out Brent Venables in since-deleted tweet

The daughter of former Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy appeared to take issue with head coach Brent Venables’ latest statement on his departure in a tweet that has since been deleted.

Venables released a separate statement on Monday supporting Gundy’s departure and revealed the coach used a “racially charged word” multiple times as he read from a player’s iPad during a film session. Gundy announced his departure from the program on Sunday night.

Cat Gundy had her own response to Venables’ statement.

“Interesting you told your players to keep their mouths shut about what really happened and their heads down,” her tweet read. “The truth will always come to fruition, it’s only a matter of time.”

Cat Gundy’s tweet was later deleted, but not before multiple reports had the opportunity to screenshot it.

Venables said Cale Gundy read the “racially charged” word “multiple times” and resigned over the weekend because “he knows what he did was wrong.” Joe Mixon was among the Sooners alumni who came out in support of Gundy, but Venables maintained that Gundy’s resignation was the right move.

“As painful as it has been dealing with Coach Gundy resigning from the program, it doesn’t touch the experience of pain felt by a room full of young men I am charged to protect, lead and love. There are a few things I would like to address,” Venables said in Monday’s statement.

“Coach Gundy resigned from the program because he knows what he did was wrong. He chose to read aloud to his players, not once but multiple times, a racially charged word that is objectionable to everyone, and does not reflect the attitude and values of our university or our football program. That is not acceptable. Period. Coach Gundy did the right thing in resigning. He knows our goals for excellence and that coaches have special responsibilities to set an example. He also knows that, while he will always be a part of the OU family, that his words affected many of us and did not represent the principles of our university. Again his resignation was the right thing to do, and we will move forward positively.”

Gundy had been with the program since 1999. He said in his original statement he was “horrified” by what he had done.

Gundy is the brother of Mike Gundy, who coaches Oklahoma State. He was on the Sooners’ staff for all of their 14 conference titles and the national championship season in 2000 under Bob Stoops.

He spent the last seven seasons coaching wide receivers after spending the previous 16 seasons coaching running backs. He was among the holdovers when Venables took over in December 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.