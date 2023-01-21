Daughter of Chiefs owner shows off team bikini ahead of playoff game

The temperature may be in the 30s in Kansas City, but Gracie Hunt isn’t fazed.

The daughter of Chiefs part-owner and CEO Clark Hunt donned a Chiefs bikini despite the elements and showed it off for loyal fans of the Chiefs.

Hunt’s snaps came on the eve of the Chiefs’ divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Thinking warm thoughts…and hoping for a Chiefs WIN!” Hunt tweeted Friday. “Who’s ready for game day?!”

The Chiefs host Jacksonville Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET. Jacksonville overcame a 27-0 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 31-30, Jan. 14.

The Chiefs earned a first-round bye as the top seed in the AFC. With a win, Kansas City will head to its fifth consecutive AFC championship game.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence recently said he “can’t imagine” Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City being as loud as his home stadium was during the Jags’ comeback. However, he did say the Kansas City crowd is “one of, if not, the best in the NFL.”

The Chiefs defeated the Jaguars, 27-17, Nov. 13. Lawrence threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns that afternoon, completing 29 of 40 passes. He was outdone by Patrick Mahomes, who threw for four touchdowns and 331 yards.

Hunt was named Miss Kansas in 2021 and finished in the top 15 of the Miss USA contest that year.