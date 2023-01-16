Darius Miles, ex-Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder, ‘maintains his innocence,’ lawyers say

Darius Miles, a former Alabama men’s basketball player who was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 23-year-old woman early Sunday morning, “maintains his innocence” and is “heartbroken” for the family of the victim, his lawyers said in a statement.

Miles and another man were charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Jamea Jonae Harris in Tuscaloosa near Bryant-Denny Stadium. His lawyers released a statement on the matter late Sunday night.

“Darius Miles and his family are heartbroken tonight over the death of Jamea Jonae Harris,” attorney William C. White II said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “While Darius has been accused of being involved with this tragedy, he maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court. Our firm’s own investigation is ongoing, and no further statement will be made at this time.”

Miles, 21, and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, were both charged with capital murder. The capital murder charge arose because the death involved shots fired into a vehicle, Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said.

“At this time, it appears that the only motive was a minor altercation that these individuals had with the victim as they were out on The Strip,” he said.

Kennedy said the driver of another vehicle, in which Harris was a passenger, approached campus police near the football stadium at around 1:45 a.m., saying that someone had shot into the vehicle and he fired back. One of the suspects was wounded and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police didn’t say who was hurt.

Miles was dismissed from the men’s basketball team after it was revealed he was allegedly involved in the shooting. Earlier Saturday, he was ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

“The University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community,” the school said. “We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends.”

“We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency response teams, and we will continue to fully support the ongoing investigation. We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles; he has been removed from campus and is no longer a member of the Alabama men’s basketball team.”

He appeared to be crying and talking to someone outside the Tuscaloosa County Jail, according to AL.com.

“I love you,” he could be heard saying. “I love you more than you can imagine.”

Miles was with the team for Alabama’s 106-66 win over LSU earlier Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.