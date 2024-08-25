Danny Jansen will make MLB history when he appears for two different teams in the same game

Danny Jansen will make MLB history Monday.

The 29-year-old catcher will become the first player to play for two teams in the same game.

The Toronto Blue Jays were playing the Boston Red Sox June 26. It was the second inning, and Jansen, then with the Blue Jays, fouled a pitch off Red Sox starting pitcher Kutter Crawford to fall behind in the count, 0-1.

After that pitch, the umpire called for the tarp because of the weather, and the game was suspended.

The game will resume Monday, and instead of resuming his at-bat with the Blue Jays, Jansen will be behind the plate for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox acquired Jansen in a trade July 27 in exchange for three minor leaguers. The starting catcher from that June 26 game, Reese McGuire, was optioned to the minor leagues after the Sox acquired Jansen.

In the scorebook, Jansen will appear as having had an at-bat as a Blue Jay and as a member of the Sox.

“I don’t know if it’s set in for me. It’s definitely a cool thing. Definitely grateful,” Jansen said. “Honestly, when I heard about it, I didn’t think I would be the first. The game has been around for so long. It’s one of those oddities that happen in this sport. It’s extremely rare and cool.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced Friday that Jansen would be catching.

“He’s catching. Let’s make history,” Cora said.

Since joining the Red Sox, Jansen is batting .257 with two home runs in 13 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

