Daniil Medvedev reveals the key to beating Novak Djokovic, winning US Open

Daniil Medvedev pulled off a shocking upset of Novak Djokovic at the U.S. Open on Sunday and won the first major title of his career.

Medvedev appeared on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” with co-anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino on Monday morning.

Hemmer asked whether Medvedev played his best tennis or was Djokovic mentally and physically exhausted knowing what he went through over the last year trying to achieve the calendar Grand Slam – attempting to win all four major titles.

“I think it’s all together because the thing about Novak is that we know pressure it makes him even stronger. So I knew I had to be 300% mentally, physically,” the Russian tennis star told Hemmer.

“I needed to try to make him play every ball. I need to try just my best to put this pressure on him without making him stronger. And I think that’s what I managed to do because he definitely didn’t play the best match of his life. We know he’s capable to play better. There were a few moments in the match where the match could turn around. We never know what could happen. I’m happy I stayed calm and strong and managed to pull this one off.”

DANIIL MEDVEDEV EXPLAINS US OPEN CELEBRATION: 'ONLY LEGENDS WILL UNDERSTAND'

Medvedev pulled off a bit of a revenge win as the tennis season started with Djokovic beating Medvedev in the Australian Open final.

On Sunday, Medvedev beat Djokovic in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

The 25-year-old put together solid performances in the past major tournaments this year. He finished as the runner-up in the Australian Open and made it to the quarterfinals in the French Open and the fourth round of Wimbledon.

He came into the tournament as the No. 2 seed and defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime, Botic van de Zandschulp, Daniel Evans, Pablo Andujar Alba, Dominik Koepfer and Richard Gasquet before he played Djokovic.