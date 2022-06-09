Danielle Kang to miss upcoming LPGA Tour events to focus on health following tumor diagnosis

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Six-time LPGA Tour winner Danielle Kang will take an indefinite leave of absence after revealing during the women’s U.S. Open last week that she was diagnosed with a tumor on her spine.

Kang took to social media on Tuesday to announce her decision, which she said came from a placing of wanting “to compete, not just participate.”

“As of now, I will not be participating [in the] ShopRite LPGA Classic, Meijer LPGA Classic, DOW GLBI, and unfortunately KPMG Women’s PGA Championship,” her statement read.

“As a past champion, this was not an easy decision, however, if I’ve learned anything from throwing a fit to play in the US Open, I want to compete, not just participate.”

The 29-year-old played the first two rounds of the U.S. Women’s Open last week after receiving her diagnosis “a few weeks ago.”

Kang said she has undergone multiple tests, but it’s not clear yet whether the tumor is malignant or benign. She said doctors are also working to determine if the tumor is the cause of her back pain or a contributing factor.

“I’ve gone through a lot of procedures so far and with the process of elimination we are narrowing it down,” she said. “It’s going to take time.”

Kang turned pro in 2011 and has won six LPGA Tour events, including one major, the 2017 Women’s PGA Championship.

“I will be taking some more time to get back to 100% and till then, thank you for all the kind messages and support,” she said Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.