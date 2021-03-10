Daniel Jones is 'everything we want,' Giants general manager says

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones received a big vote of confidence from general manager Dave Gettleman and coach Joe Judge on Tuesday as he prepares for his third season in the NFL.

Gettleman reiterated that Jones was the team’s starting quarterback of the future, despite rumors that the team had been linked to free-agent quarterbacks.

“We’ve had Daniel for two years; we’ve done the evaluation on him and we really believe he’s the guy. No reason to go look. What we’re doing isn’t fantasy football, we’re not playing, we’re not doing that. We’ve got a conviction on him, he’s everything we want, he’s got all the physical skills and again I say this all the time, the kid just finished his second year of NFL football,” Gettleman said.

“How many of us after two years at our new job were great? No, we all start at point A and we hopefully get to point Z, but the one common denominator is it takes time. Everybody has to understand that. We believe in Daniel and that’s where it is.”

Gettleman denied there was a timetable for winning with Jones while he was still on his rookie deal and affordable.

Judge also backed Jones as the starter and said his stance on the young slinger hasn’t changed even with the potential talent in the upcoming draft and on the free-agent market.

“Again, we have confidence in Daniel, he’s a player that we want to work with going forward with this team. He’s shown us a lot of improvement, there’s a lot of things. I can go on and on about how we respect him and like him and how the locker room responds to him, but the simple answer to that is no,” Judge said, via NFL.com.

Jones has shown some promise during his starts with the Giants but questions over his consistency have been abundant.

In 26 starts, he’s only been in eight wins. He’s recorded 5,970 passing yards, 35 touchdown passes, 22 interceptions and 29 fumbles. He’s been sacked 83 times though the offensive line has improved over the last two seasons.

Jones’ turnovers are fixable but in year three there’s going to be even more pressure to get Big Blue back vying for the Lombardi Trophy. New York has not had a winning season since 2016.