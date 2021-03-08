Dana White frustrated with pace as UFC tries to hold events in Texas

UFC president Dana White expressed interest in moving future events to Texas as soon as possible since Gov. Greg Abbott removed the state’s mask mandate but mayors in the state have yet to be forthcoming.

White said he was willing to move UFC 260 to Texas immediately if officials in the state weren’t hesitant. In the meantime, White said he was satisfied with holding events in the Apex Center in Las Vegas.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The governor is claiming that Texas is open. I talked to him. He wants to open Texas, he wants all businesses to resume, but these mayors in these towns feel differently. So, it’s unfortunate. The governor is announcing that Texas is open. Texas isn’t open. As frustrating as it is, I’m ready to go. I will move March 27 to Texas today if one of these places would open, but they’re not doing it. But at the end of the day, oh well, we’ll all just stay here at the Apex,” White said Saturday after UFC 259, via CBS Sports.

White said before UFC 259 he would have liked to move UFC 259 to Texas if he could.

JAN BLACHOWICZ RETAINS TITLE WITH UNANIMOUS VICTORY OVER ISRAEL ADESANYA AT UFC 259

“I want to go to Texas ASAP. I’ll go in the next two, three weeks. I’m ready to roll. We’ll be first. We’ll open this thing up, we’ll sell it out and be on our way. … I’m ready to go. I’d move this one [UFC 259] if we could. I told everybody when this opened up that I would be first and we would go first. And we will,” he said, via ESPN.

UFC hasn’t held a full-fledged event in the U.S. since March 2020. The company was among the first sports to return to play in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic but capacity has been limited.

The UFC has held domestic events either in Florida or at the Apex Center. International competitions were held on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

UFC 260 will take place on March 27.