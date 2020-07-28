Dana Stubblefield, ex-49ers star, convicted of rape

A former San Francisco 49ers star was found guilty of raping a woman described as mentally delayed while using a gun in his Northern California home in spring 2015, according to a report.

Now facing 15 years to life in prison, Dana Stubblefield, 49, was convicted of rape by force, oral copulation by force and false imprisonment after a nine-month trial, Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office announced on Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“This was a triumph of resilience. The victim has struggled her whole life with learning disabilities and challenges to be self-sufficient. If we are not fighting for her, then who are we fighting for?” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “It has been a long road for this remarkable woman and we are thankful to the jury for providing her some closure and, for our community, justice after an unconscionable and violent crime.”

The woman, who was then 31, traveled to Stubblefield’s home on April 9, 2015, to interview for a job babysitting his children. Investigators say she left after 20 minutes, but she returned when Stubblefield texted her that he wanted to pay for her time.

After raping her, investigators said, Stubblefield gave her $80 and let her go. The woman immediately went to the Morgan Hill Police Department and reported the rape, prosecutors said. His attorneys had denied the woman suffered from any disability that prevented her from agreeing to consensual sex.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stubblefield was a defensive tackle for 11 seasons. In 1993 he was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year with 10.5 sacks, and in 1997 he was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year by The Associated Press after he recorded 15 sacks.

Stubblefield was drafted 26th overall in the first round, and he played in the Pro Bowl in 1994 and in 1995. His final season was with the Oakland Raiders in 2003.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.