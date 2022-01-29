Damon Arnette arrested for assault with deadly weapon, released by Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs released cornerback Damon Arnette following his arrest Friday night in Las Vegas for assault with a deadly weapon.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Arnette was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and two counts of possession of controlled substances, per Clark County records.

In November, theLas Vegas Raiders released the cornerback after he posted an Instagram story pointing a gun at the camera, threatening to kill someone. The Raiders’ 2020 first-round pick then signed with the Miami Dolphins‘ practice squad in December.

On Jan. 20, the Chiefs signed Arnette to a reserves/futures contract with a commitment to intense counseling and zero tolerance, Pelissero reported. Arnette, 25, played in just 13 games over two years and made seven starts — all with the Raiders.

The Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.