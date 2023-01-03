Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest mirrors stunning incident in Cincinnati sports history

The sports world remains in collective shock after learning that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest following a tackle during Monday night’s NFL game in Ohio against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The game was postponed just minutes into the first quarter.

The Bills shared the information on Hamlin’s updated condition on their Twitter page, noting that he is still in “critical condition.”

Oddly enough, there is a stunning parallel in Monday night’s incident in Cincinnati sports history.

On Major League Baseball’s Opening Day April 1, 1996, a game between the Reds and Montreal Expos at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Stadium was suspended merely seven pitches in.

The reason was due to home plate umpire John McSherry collapsing on the field, falling face-first onto the turf.

He suffered a massive heart attack and was pronounced dead upon arrival at University Hospital.

Play resumed the next day, with the Reds defeating the Expos by a score of 4-1.

McSherry was just 51 years old.