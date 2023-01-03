FOX Sports 

Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest mirrors stunning incident in Cincinnati sports history

The sports world remains in collective shock after learning that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest following a tackle during Monday night’s NFL game in Ohio against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The game was postponed just minutes into the first quarter.

FILE – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit.
(AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

The Bills shared the information on Hamlin’s updated condition on their Twitter page, noting that he is still in “critical condition.”

Oddly enough, there is a stunning parallel in Monday night’s incident in Cincinnati sports history.

On Major League Baseball’s Opening Day April 1, 1996, a game between the Reds and Montreal Expos at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Stadium was suspended merely seven pitches in.

Janet and Chuck Kohl, two Cincinnati Bengals fans, hold candles outside the hospital where Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was rushed after he collapsed on the field and required CPR.
(Fox News Digital/Andrew Mark Miller )

The reason was due to home plate umpire John McSherry collapsing on the field, falling face-first onto the turf.

He suffered a massive heart attack and was pronounced dead upon arrival at University Hospital.

Play resumed the next day, with the Reds defeating the Expos by a score of 4-1.

McSherry was just 51 years old.