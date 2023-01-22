Damar Hamlin visits Bills teammates ahead of playoff game vs Bengals

Damar Hamlin was spotted at Highmark Stadium ahead of the Buffalo Bills’ playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals and just weeks after he suffered an on-field collapse.

Hamlin was spotted in the cart being driven to the team’s locker room.

Buffalo and Cincinnati play each other Sunday, with the winner earning a berth in the AFC Championship to play the Kansas City Chiefs. If the Bills win, they will play the Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The defensive back suffered cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 2. His heartbeat needed to be restored on the field and he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin returned to the team facility last week to greet his teammates who have been worried about his health and condition since he collapsed. There were rumblings he was going to appear at the stadium before the Bills’ game against the Miami Dolphins but he opted to stay home.

Hamlin was transferred to a Buffalo hospital on Jan. 11 – just over a week since he was rushed to the hospital.

Hamlin’s marketing representative, Jordan Rooney, emphasized to The Associated Press Thursday night that he still faces hurdles since his discharge from Buffalo General Medical Center

“Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly to ensure there are no setbacks or after effects,” Rooney said. “Though he is able to visit the team’s facility, Damar is not in position to travel often, and requires additional rest to help his body heal.”

The Thursday update gave insight into comments made by Bills coach Sean McDermott, who said Wednesday Hamlin was starting to make regular visits to the team’s facility. Stressing he was taking one “baby step at a time,” McDermott added that Hamlin is “dipping his toe back in here and getting on the road to just getting back to himself.”

