Damar Hamlin plans to attend Bills playoff game nearly 2 weeks after terrifying on-field collapse

Damar Hamlin is about to take another amazing step in his recovery.

He plans to attend the Buffalo Bills’ playoff game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday less than two weeks after he suffered cardiac arrest during a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, sources told Fox News Digital/OutKick.

Hamlin returned to the team facility on Saturday to greet his teammates who have been worried about his health and condition since he collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday.

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” Dr. Jamie Nadler, the care team lead, critical care physician and chief quality officer at Kaleida Health, said in a statement through the team.

Hamlin’s clearance to go home came more than a week since he suffered cardiac arrest during the Cincinnati Bengals game. The Bills said his heartbeat needed to be restarted on the field.

Hamlin woke up days after being taken to the hospital, and by the end of the week, he was alert and watching the Bills’ game on Sunday against the New England Patriots from his bed. He was released from the Cincinnati hospital on Monday.

Dr. William A. Knight and Dr. Timothy Pritts held a press conference on Monday providing the latest – and most optimistic – update on Hamlin’s condition.

“He watched the game yesterday. When the opening kickoff was run back, he jumped up and down, got out of his chair, set I think every alarm off in the ICU in the process, but he was fine. It was just the appropriate reaction to a very exciting play,” Pritts revealed with a smile.

“He very much enjoyed it and enjoys the support from everyone.”

