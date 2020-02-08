Dallas Renegades: What to know about this XFL team

The Dallas Renegades is one of the eight XFL teams set to play in the rebooted league beginning on Feb. 8.

The Renegades play at Globe Life Park in Arlington in Arlington, Texas – the former home of MLB’s Texas Rangers. Grady Raskin is the team’s president. He was a former executive for NHL’s Dallas Stars.

Bob Stoops is the general manager and head coach. Stoops is a former national champion head coach for the Oklahoma Sooners. He coached at Oklahoma from 1999 to 2016 but hasn’t coached since he left the school.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE XFL COVERAGE

Here are some Renegades players you may know.

LANDRY JONES: Jones has familiarity with the Sooners and Bob Stoops, which made him a perfect player for Dallas. He played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL before bouncing to the XFL.

CAMERON ARTIS-PAYNE: Artis-Payne was an NFL running back for four seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He had 491 rushing yards and five touchdowns in that span.

HAU’OLI KIKAHA: Hau’oli Kikaha was an NFL defensive lineman with the New Orleans Saints from 2015 to 2017. He recorded 62 total tackles with eight sacks and four forced fumbles.

Here is the Renegades’ schedule.

Week 1: vs. St. Louis BattleHawks

Week 2: @ Los Angeles Wildcats

Week 3: @ Seattle Dragons

Week 4: vs. Houston Roughnecks

Week 5: vs. New York Guardians

Week 6: @ DC Defenders

Week 7: @ Tampa Bay Vipers

Week 8: vs. Seattle Dragons

Week 9: @ Houston Roughnecks

Week 10: vs. Los Angeles Wildcats