Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson lobbies for Chiefs relocation after stadium funding vote failure: ‘Welcome home’

Although the NFL’s Chiefs have spent the past six decades in Kansas City, the franchise originated in Texas.

And the future of the two-time defending Super Bowl champions has become somewhat murky after voters in Kansas City rejected a measure that would have backed proposed renovations to the franchise’s home at Arrowhead Stadium.

The measure would also have helped fund a new stadium for the city’s Major League Baseball team, the Royals.

Shortly after the effort failed to gain approval, Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson took to social media to lobby for the Chiefs to relocate to Texas.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Welcome home, Dallas Texans!,” Johnson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

VIEW MOMENT ON X

The franchise was originally named the Dallas Texans and competed in the American Football League before rebranding in 1963 and moving to Missouri.

CHIEFS’ RASHEE RICE RELEASES STATEMENT FOLLOWING DALLAS CAR WRECK: ‘I TAKE FULL RESPONSIBILITY’

Johnson ended the post with #CottonBowl, suggesting the Chiefs could play home games at the Cotton Bowl, which has undergone and estaimted $140 million in renovations.

Although the Dallas Cowboys play in nearby Arlington, Johnson was confident the city has the demand for another NFL franchise.

“Dallas was named the top sports city in the United States because we play to win,” Johnson told the Dallas Morning News.

“As I have said previously, our market is big enough, growing enough and loves football more than enough to support a second NFL team — especially a franchise with deep roots here.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was born in Texas and played college football at Texas Tech. Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt has a home in Dallas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs still have several years remaining on their lease at Arrowhead Stadium.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.