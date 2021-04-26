Dallas Cowboys star retires after 11 NFL seasons: 'I leave this game grateful'

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Sean Lee is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons.

Lee, who was drafted in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft, talked to ESPN.com about his decision to hang up his cleats after a career filled with unfortunate injuries.

“It’s been a complete honor,” Lee told the website. “I’ve been blessed to play for the incredible Jones family, with such great coaches and teammates that I love like brothers. I loved every minute playing and tried to pour my heart, soul into winning and helping my teammates at all costs.

“To say the injuries were frustrating would be an understatement, but the support I received through them all was humbling and the lessons I learned battling adversity will last a lifetime,” Lee added. “There are always regrets but I’m proud of what I was able to accomplish and I leave this game grateful.”

Lee, a two-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro, finished his career with 804 total tackles, 14 interceptions, five fumble recoveries, four sacks, and two forced fumbles. In 2020, Lee played in only nine games after undergoing a sports hernia procedure.

He also had knee, hamstring, toe, neck, and core-muscle injuries over his career. Lee, 34, often dealt with concussion issues as well.