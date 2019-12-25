Dallas Cowboys' La'el Collins surprises mother with tremendous Christmas gift

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins went above and beyond for his mother this Christmas.

Collins, who signed a five-year, $90 million contract extension with the Cowboys during the offseason, used some of the $3.1 million he is making during the 2019 season to surprise his mother, Loyetta, with a new home in Baton Rouge, La., on Christmas Eve.

MARSHAWN LYNCH BRINGS TIDINGS AND GOOD CHEER IN FIRST MEDIA ADDRESS IN SEAHAWKS RETURN

Collins’ surprise was featured in a video from BRProud.com. Loyetta Collins was surprised.

“I was totally caught off guard,” she told BRProud.com “I was astonished. I’m truly overwhelmed, this has truly been an awesome Christmas for me. You know and I just got into the Christmas spirit, and they’re like Momma you’re singing, and I said every day is a day of Thanksgiving. I don’t wait until holidays to celebrate because God is good every day.”

JJ WATT EYES HOUSTON TEXANS PLAYOFF GAME RETURN TWO MONTHS AFTER TEARING PECTORAL MUSCLE

La’el Collins, 26, is from Baton Rouge and attended LSU before turning pro. He signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

“This is a special moment man, I’m just lost for words,” he told BRProud.com. “Just a special moment, and I’m so happy. Just extremely blessed to be in a position to be able to do this for my family.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Collins has been an integral part of the Cowboys’ offensive line since he joined the team. Dallas will need him more than ever come Sunday when they will look to win the NFC East division and clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Philadelphia Eagles loss.