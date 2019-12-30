Dallas Cowboys' Jerry Jones reacting to Philadelphia Eagles sealing playoff spot goes viral

When the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, it took the chances of making the playoffs with an NFC East division title out of their hands.

On Sunday, all Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones could do was look on in disgust as the Eagles defeated the New York Giants to win the division while his team was blowing out the Washington Redskins.

NEW YORK GIANTS RETAINING DAVE GETTLEMAN, FIRING PAT SHURMUR DRAWS BACKLASH FROM FANS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

A clip of Jones’ reaction in his suite at AT&T Stadium in Dallas went viral Sunday.

Dallas finished the 2019 season with an 8-8 record and failed to make the playoffs for the sixth time since Jason Garrett became head coach. It’s the fourth time in the Garrett era the team went 8-8.

MIAMI DOLPHINS’ XAVIEN HOWARD ARRESTED FOR DOMESTIC BATTERY IN FLORIDA: REPORTS

Dallas started the season 3-0 before losing three straight to the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and New York Jets. The team defeated the Eagles in Week 7 heading into their bye week. Losses to the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears down the stretch killed them in the end.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While rumors have swirled about the future Garrett’s future with the team, a decision on whether he returns as coach in 2020 has yet to be made.