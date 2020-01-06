Dallas Cowboys hire Mike McCarthy as head coach: reports

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly agreed to hire Mike McCarthy as their next head coach hours after officially parting ways with Jason Garrett who had spent the last nine seasons in the same position.

The Cowboys’ official announcement is set for later in the week, FOX Sports’ NFL insider Jay Glazer reported. According to NFL Network, McCarthy had informed other teams that he was out of the running as their head coach and was dead set on becoming the Cowboys’ next coach.

JASON GARRETT, DALLAS COWBOYS OFFICIALLY PART WAYS AFTER NINE SEASONS

McCarthy won a Super Bowl title with the Green Bay Packers. He spent 13 seasons as the Packers head coach from 2006 to 2018 and had a 125-77-2 record. He was fired after Week 13 of the 2018 season.

CHICAGO BEARS GUARD KYLE LONG ANNOUNCES SURPRISE RETIREMENT FROM NFL

McCarthy, 56, had previously interviewed with the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and New York Giants. Dallas becomes the second team to make a decision on a vacant head coaching position. The Washington Redskins had previously hired Ron Rivera to replace Bill Callahan as head coach.

Dallas officially let go of Garrett on Sunday after much humming and hawing over what the team was going to do. The Cowboys had reportedly been interviewing other candidates while Garrett was still the head coach officially.

“We are extremely grateful to Jason Garrett for his more than 20 years of service to the Dallas Cowboys as a player, assistant coach and head coach,” team owner Jerry Jones said in a statement.

“His level of commitment, character and dedication to this organization has been outstanding at every stage of his career. In his nine full years as a head coach, he guided our team to three division championships while also having them in position to play for the NFC East title in the last game of the year in four other seasons. His tenure of leadership will be characterized by his ability to produce teams that always played with great effort, emotion and passion, and he represented our organization with great pride, loyalty and respect.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Garrett’s contract was set to expire on Jan. 14. His future was in doubt after the Cowboys lost in Week 16 and 17 losing a shot at the NFC East title.

Dallas finished 8-8 during the 2019 season. The team had made the playoffs three times under Garrett but failed to get further than the NFC Divisional Round.