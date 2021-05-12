Dallas Cowboys 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2020 campaign was tumultuous to say the least.

The team lost Dak Prescott to a gruesome ankle injury early in the season and was among the worst defenses in the NFL finishing 28th in points allowed and 23rd in yards allowed. In 2021, the Cowboys appear to be healthy, reloaded and looking to capture its first division title since the 2018 season.

Prescott will certainly be ready to go for Week 1 when the Cowboys take on the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Sept. 9 to start 2021. Dallas will be on the road in that game.

Dallas’ hopes of winning the NFC East division last season essentially came down to the final week of the season. The team ended up losing to the New York Giants in Week 17 and losing out on a playoff spot and division title. The team will match up against the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the season on Jan. 9. It could also have a big impact when it comes to the playoffs.

Here’s who the Cowboys will be matching up against in 2021:

Home Opponents: Eagles, Giants, Washington, Falcons, Panthers, Cardinals, Broncos, Raiders

Away Opponents: Eagles, Giants, Washington, Saints, Buccaneers, Vikings, Chiefs, Chargers, Patriots

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 122-148-2

Here’s the Cowboys’ 2021 regular-season schedule: