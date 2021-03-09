Dak Prescott's family reacts lucrative deal: 'Time to win the Cowboys a Super Bowl'

Dak Prescott signed a big contract with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, keeping him with the team for at least the next four years.

The terms of the deal were not officially disclosed. Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million deal that could pay up to $75 million in his first season, according to multiple reports.

As word of the extension between the two parties got out, Prescott’s family was there to show support.

“When your little brother gets the call. Let’s go @dak time to win the @dallascowboys a Super Bowl,” Tad Prescott, the Cowboys quarterback’s brother, tweeted.

Prescott’s dad, Nat Prescott, told the Dallas Morning-News: “I am a lifelong Cowboy fan and I raised the kid a Cowboy fan. At five years old he told me he will be a quarterback for the Cowboys. I don’t think God gives you those types of gifts to make them incomplete.”

Last season, Dallas placed the franchise tag on Dak Prescott after they were unable to agree to a contract.

Dak Prescott, who earned $31.4 million last year, suffered a season-ending compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle injury in Week 5 against the New York Giants.

Prior to his injury, Dak Prescott was on pace to have an unbelievable statistical year. In those five games, he threw for 1,856 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He also had three rushing touchdowns.

A fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Dak Prescott has led the Cowboys to a 42-27 record since taking over as a starter. He has 17,364 career passing yards, 106 touchdown passes, and 40 interceptions.

Dak Prescott has repeatedly said he wanted to play for the Cowboys for the remainder of his career, and he made that clear during an event before Super Bowl LIV.

“It’s a blessing. It really is. It’s a blessing, guys, just to be able to have the platform that I have. I grew up wanting to be the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys,” Prescott said in 2020 before signing the franchise tag.

“As I sit here today, in a way it’s amazing. But it’s hard work that paid off. When I tell people a lot of times, people ask me did I ever imagine I’d be here. Did I ever see myself here? And I tell them yes. I don’t think I would’ve been here if I didn’t see that, if I didn’t envision that. If I didn’t want that. If I didn’t work for it.”